Shares of Church & Dwight Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) traded today at a new 52-week low of $48.19. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 184,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 1.7 million shares.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. develops, manufactures, and distributes household, personal care, and specialty products. The Company offers contraceptive products, laundry and dishwashing detergents, toothbrushes, shampoos, vitamins, pregnancy test kits, and hair removers. Church & Dwight sells its products to consumers through supermarkets, mass merchandisers, drugstores, and websites.

In the past 52 weeks, Church & Dwight share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $48.19 and a high of $80.99 and are now at $53.93. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.4%.

Based on a current price of $53.93, Church & Dwight is currently 7.1% above its average consensus analyst price target of $50.12. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $72.58 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $73.46.

