Shares of Chipotle Mexican Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Written on Wed, 03/18/2020 - 10:34am
By Shiri Gupta

Chipotle Mexican (NYSE:CMG) traded today at a new 52-week low of $481.60. So far today approximately 98,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 726,000 shares.

Chipotle Mexican (NYSE:CMG) defies analysts with a current price ($481.60) 20.5% above its average consensus price target of $382.92. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $798.29 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $824.04.

Chipotle Mexican share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $940.28 and the current low of $481.60 and are currently at $481.60 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. owns and operates quick serve Mexican restaurants. The Company manages restaurants throughout the United States.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Chipotle Mexican and will alert subscribers who have CMG in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Keywords: 52 week high/lows chipotle mexican

Ticker(s): CMG

