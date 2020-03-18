Shares of Chipotle Mexican Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Chipotle Mexican (NYSE:CMG) traded today at a new 52-week low of $481.60. So far today approximately 98,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 726,000 shares.

Chipotle Mexican (NYSE:CMG) defies analysts with a current price ($481.60) 20.5% above its average consensus price target of $382.92. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $798.29 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $824.04.

Chipotle Mexican share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $940.28 and the current low of $481.60 and are currently at $481.60 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. owns and operates quick serve Mexican restaurants. The Company manages restaurants throughout the United States.

