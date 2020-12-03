Shares of Chipotle Mexican Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Shares of Chipotle Mexican (NYSE:CMG) traded today at $586.21, breaking its 52-week low. Approximately 78,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 580,000 shares.

Chipotle Mexican (NYSE:CMG) is currently priced 35.1% above its average consensus analyst price target of $382.92. Chipotle Mexican shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $800.07 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $845.37.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. owns and operates quick serve Mexican restaurants. The Company manages restaurants throughout the United States.

In the past 52 weeks, Chipotle Mexican share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $586.21 and a high of $940.28 and are now at $589.99. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.2% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

