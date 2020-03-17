Shares of Chimera Inv Corp Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Shares of Chimera Inv Corp (NYSE:CIM) traded at a new 52-week low today of $13.61. So far today approximately 964,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2.3 million shares.

Chimera Investment Corporation is a specialty finance company. The Company invests in residential mortgage loans, residential mortgage-backed securities, real estate-related securities, and various other asset classes.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Chimera Inv Corp have traded between the current low of $13.61 and a high of $22.99 and are now at $13.76. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.21% lower and 1.3% lower over the past week, respectively.

Chimera Inv Corp (NYSE:CIM) has potential upside of 33.6% based on a current price of $13.76 and analysts' consensus price target of $18.38. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $19.99 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $20.85.

