Shares of Chevron Corp Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) traded at a new 52-week low today of $66.91. Approximately 2.9 million shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 11.6 million shares.

Chevron Corp has overhead space with shares priced $66.71, or 52.6% below the average consensus analyst price target of $140.81. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $105.68 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $116.33.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Chevron Corp have traded between the current low of $66.91 and a high of $127.34 and are now at $66.71. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.5% lower and 2.37% lower over the past week, respectively.

Chevron Corporation is an integrated energy company with operations in countries located around the world. The Company produces and transports crude oil and natural gas. Chevron also refines, markets, and distributes fuels, as well as is involved in chemical and mining operations, power generation, and energy services.

