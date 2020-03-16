Shares of Cheniere Energy Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Cheniere Energy (AMEX:LNG) traded at a new 52-week low today of $28.45. So far today approximately 322,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 3.5 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Cheniere Energy have traded between the current low of $28.45 and a high of $70.60 and are now at $30.01. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.2%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. is an energy company focused on LNG-related businesses. The Company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) receiving terminals and liquefied natural gas (LNG) pipelines. Cheniere Energy manages and operates projects in Louisiana and Texas.

Potential upside of 125.5% exists for Cheniere Energy, based on a current level of $30.01 and analysts' average consensus price target of $67.69. Cheniere Energy shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $55.60 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $61.43.

