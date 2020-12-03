Shares of Chemours Co Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) traded at a new 52-week low today of $9.05. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 371,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 3.6 million shares.

The Chemours Company manufactures and distributes performance chemicals. The Company produces titanium dioxide, refrigerants, industrial fluoropolymer resins, and industrial and specialty chemicals for gold producing, oil refining, agriculture, and other industries.

In the past 52 weeks, Chemours Co share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $9.05 and a high of $41.60 and are now at $9.05. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.1% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.7%.

Chemours Co has overhead space with shares priced $9.05, or 85.7% below the average consensus analyst price target of $63.44. Chemours Co shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $15.85 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $17.24.

