Shares of Cheesecake Facto Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Cheesecake Facto (NASDAQ:CAKE) traded today at $17.72, breaking its 52-week low. So far today approximately 260,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.3 million shares.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates casual dining restaurants under the name The Cheesecake Factory. The Company's restaurants offer appetizers, sandwiches, pasta, various meats, and varieties of cheesecake. The Cheesecake Factory serves customers in the United States.

Cheesecake Facto has overhead space with shares priced $18.07, or 65.3% below the average consensus analyst price target of $52.11. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $37.44 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $40.69.

Cheesecake Facto share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $51.15 and the current low of $17.72 and are currently at $18.07 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.5%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Cheesecake Facto and will alert subscribers who have CAKE in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.