Shares of Charles River La Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Charles River La (NYSE:CRL) traded today at $95.59, breaking its 52-week low. So far today approximately 56,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 508,000 shares.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. provides research tools and support services for drug discovery and development. The Company offers animal research models in research and development for new drugs, devices, and therapies. Charles River Laboratories International serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, hospitals, and academic institutions worldwide.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Charles River La have traded between the current low of $95.59 and a high of $179.38 and are now at $100.63. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

Charles River La (NYSE:CRL) has potential upside of 13.2% based on a current price of $100.63 and analysts' consensus price target of $113.92. Charles River La shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $140.90 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $155.43.

