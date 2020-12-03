MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Shares of Ch Robinson Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Written on Thu, 03/12/2020 - 11:13am
By Amy Schwartz

Ch Robinson (NASDAQ:CHRW) traded today at a new 52-week low of $60.00. Approximately 74,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.6 million shares.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. provides multi-modal transportation services and logistics solutions. The Company operates a network of offices in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. C.H. Robinson offers a variety of logistics services, such as fresh produce sourcing and freight consolidation.

Ch Robinson has overhead space with shares priced $60.06, or 33.7% below the average consensus analyst price target of $90.56. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $74.36 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $79.97.

In the past 52 weeks, Ch Robinson share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $60.00 and a high of $91.97 and are now at $60.06. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.1%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Ch Robinson on January 29th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $73.48. Since that call, shares of Ch Robinson have fallen 12.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Keywords: 52 week high/lows ch robinson

Ticker(s): CHRW

Contact Amy Schwartz

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.