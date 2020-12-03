Shares of Ch Robinson Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Ch Robinson (NASDAQ:CHRW) traded today at a new 52-week low of $60.00. Approximately 74,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.6 million shares.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. provides multi-modal transportation services and logistics solutions. The Company operates a network of offices in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. C.H. Robinson offers a variety of logistics services, such as fresh produce sourcing and freight consolidation.

Ch Robinson has overhead space with shares priced $60.06, or 33.7% below the average consensus analyst price target of $90.56. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $74.36 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $79.97.

In the past 52 weeks, Ch Robinson share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $60.00 and a high of $91.97 and are now at $60.06. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.1%.

