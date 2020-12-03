Shares of Cf Industries Ho Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Cf Industries Ho (NYSE:CF) traded today at a new 52-week low of $24.41. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 70,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 3 million shares.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. manufactures and distributes nitrogen and phosphate fertilizer products globally. The Company offers products in the nitrogen segment includes ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, ammonium nitrate, diesel exhaust fluid, and aqua ammonia. CF Industries Holdings provides phosphate segment are diammonium and monoammonium phosphate.

Cf Industries Ho (NYSE:CF) has potential upside of 65.5% based on a current price of $25.04 and analysts' consensus price target of $41.44. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $40.98 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $45.58.

Over the past year, Cf Industries Hohas traded in a range of $24.41 to $55.15 and are now at $25.04. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

