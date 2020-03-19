Shares of Centerpoint Ener Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Centerpoint Ener (NYSE:CNP) traded at a new 52-week low today of $11.58. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 427,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 7.9 million shares.

Centerpoint Ener (NYSE:CNP) has potential upside of 139.0% based on a current price of $11.86 and analysts' consensus price target of $28.35. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $24.24 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $27.16.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. is a public utility holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, conducts activities in electricity transmission and distribution, natural gas distribution, interstate pipeline and gathering operations, and power generation.

Over the past year, Centerpoint Enerhas traded in a range of $11.58 to $31.17 and are now at $11.86. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.84% lower and 3.27% lower over the past week, respectively.

