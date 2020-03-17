Shares of Cdw Corp/De Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Shares of Cdw Corp/De (NASDAQ:CDW) traded today at $84.36, breaking its 52-week low. So far today approximately 294,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.4 million shares.

Over the past year, Cdw Corp/Dehas traded in a range of $84.36 to $146.09 and are now at $85.06. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 2.2%.

Cdw Corp/De (NASDAQ:CDW) is currently priced 0.2% above its average consensus analyst price target of $84.90. Cdw Corp/De shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $123.11 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $129.06.

CDW Corporation of Delaware provides information technology products and services. The Company offers hardware, software, computer peripherals, cloud computing, mobile devices, network communication, and security solutions. CDW serves business, government, education, and healthcare customers throughout North America.

