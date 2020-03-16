Shares of Cdw Corp/De Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Cdw Corp/De (NASDAQ:CDW) traded at a new 52-week low today of $85.02. Approximately 169,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.3 million shares.

CDW Corporation of Delaware provides information technology products and services. The Company offers hardware, software, computer peripherals, cloud computing, mobile devices, network communication, and security solutions. CDW serves business, government, education, and healthcare customers throughout North America.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Cdw Corp/De have traded between the current low of $85.02 and a high of $146.09 and are now at $87.98. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.3% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Cdw Corp/De (NASDAQ:CDW) defies analysts with a current price ($87.98) 3.5% above its average consensus price target of $84.90. Cdw Corp/De shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $123.18 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $130.17.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Cdw Corp/De and will alert subscribers who have CDW in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.