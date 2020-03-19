Shares of Cdk Global Inc Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) traded at a new 52-week low today of $30.12. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 97,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 804,000 shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Cdk Global Inc have traded between the current low of $30.12 and a high of $63.90 and are now at $30.44. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.

CDK Global, Inc. is a provider of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. The Company integrates workflow processes from pre-sale targeted advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insurance, parts supply, repair, and maintenance of vehicles.

Cdk Global Inc has overhead space with shares priced $30.44, or 61.1% below the average consensus analyst price target of $78.33. Cdk Global Inc shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $49.69 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $49.98.

