Shares of Cdk Global Inc Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) traded today at a new 52-week low of $34.41. Approximately 77,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 842,000 shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Cdk Global Inc have traded between the current low of $34.41 and a high of $63.90 and are now at $34.41. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2%.

CDK Global, Inc. is a provider of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. The Company integrates workflow processes from pre-sale targeted advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insurance, parts supply, repair, and maintenance of vehicles.

Potential upside of 127.6% exists for Cdk Global Inc, based on a current level of $34.41 and analysts' average consensus price target of $78.33. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $49.86 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $50.85.

