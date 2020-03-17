Shares of Cathay General B Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Cathay General B (NASDAQ:CATY) traded at a new 52-week low today of $18.95. Approximately 63,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 356,000 shares.

Cathay General B share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $38.91 and the current low of $18.95 and are currently at $19.95 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.

Cathay General Bancorp is the holding company for Cathay Bank. The Bank accepts deposits and originates various loans, and offers trade financing, spot and forward contracts, internet banking, global investment services, and other services. Cathay Bank operates in California, New York, Texas, Washington, and Massachusetts.

Cathay General B has overhead space with shares priced $19.95, or 57.6% below the average consensus analyst price target of $47.00. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $34.27 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $35.24.

