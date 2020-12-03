Shares of Cathay General B Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Cathay General B (NASDAQ:CATY) traded today at a new 52-week low of $20.55. Approximately 56,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 291,000 shares.

Cathay General Bancorp is the holding company for Cathay Bank. The Bank accepts deposits and originates various loans, and offers trade financing, spot and forward contracts, internet banking, global investment services, and other services. Cathay Bank operates in California, New York, Texas, Washington, and Massachusetts.

Over the past year, Cathay General Bhas traded in a range of $20.55 to $38.91 and are now at $20.67. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.3%.

Cathay General B has overhead space with shares priced $20.67, or 56.0% below the average consensus analyst price target of $47.00. Cathay General B shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $35.30 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $35.45.

