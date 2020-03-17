Shares of Carnival Corp Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) traded at a new 52-week low today of $13.31. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 9.5 million shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 17.6 million shares.

Over the past year, Carnival Corphas traded in a range of $13.31 to $57.69 and are now at $13.59. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.9%.

Carnival Corporation owns and operates cruise ships offering cruises to all major vacation destinations including North America, United Kingdom, Germany, Southern Europe, South America, and Asia Pacific. The Company, through a subsidiary also owns and operates hotels and lodges. Dually-listed company with CCL LN.

Potential upside of 462.5% exists for Carnival Corp, based on a current level of $13.59 and analysts' average consensus price target of $76.44. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $40.26 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $44.67.

