Shares of Capital One Fina Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Capital One Fina (NYSE:COF) traded today at a new 52-week low of $65.06. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 173,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 2.7 million shares.

Capital One Fina (NYSE:COF) has potential upside of 71.9% based on a current price of $65.39 and analysts' consensus price target of $112.39. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $93.89 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $98.15.

Over the past year, Capital One Finahas traded in a range of $65.06 to $107.59 and are now at $65.39. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.26% lower and 1.73% lower over the past week, respectively.

Capital One Financial Corporation provides commercial banking services. The Bank accepts deposits and offers personal credit cards, investment products, loans, and online banking services. Capital One serves customers in the State of Virginia.

