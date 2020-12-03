MySmarTrend
Shares of Cadence Design Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Written on Thu, 03/12/2020 - 11:12am
By Shiri Gupta

Shares of Cadence Design (NASDAQ:CDNS) traded today at $57.56, breaking its 52-week low. So far today approximately 186,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.9 million shares.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software technology, design and consulting services and technology. The Company licenses its electronic design automation software technology and provides a variety of professional services. Cadence's design realization solutions are used to design and develop complex chips and electronic systems, including semiconductors.

Cadence Design share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $80.40 and the current low of $57.56 and are currently at $58.70 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.06% lower and 0.68% lower over the past week, respectively.

Cadence Design (NASDAQ:CDNS) is currently priced 20.6% above its average consensus analyst price target of $46.60. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $69.36 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $71.93.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Cadence Design on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $72.47. Since that call, shares of Cadence Design have fallen 14.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

