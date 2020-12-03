Shares of Broadcom Ltd Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Broadcom Ltd (NASDAQ:AVGO) traded today at $226.67, breaking its 52-week low. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 181,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 2.3 million shares.

Over the past year, Broadcom Ltdhas traded in a range of $226.67 to $331.58 and are now at $229.15. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.3%.

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and markets digital and analog semiconductors. The Company offers wireless RF components, storage adapters, controllers, networking processors, switches, fiber optic modules, motion control encoders, and optical sensors. Broadcom markets its products worldwide.

There is potential upside of 35.5% for shares of Broadcom Ltd based on a current price of $229.15 and an average consensus analyst price target of $310.39. Broadcom Ltd shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $293.16 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $302.37.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Broadcom Ltd and will alert subscribers who have AVGO in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.