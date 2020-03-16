Shares of Brixmor Property Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Brixmor Property (NYSE:BRX) traded today at a new 52-week low of $12.43. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 217,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 3.2 million shares.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company owns and operates grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. Brixmor Property Group serves customers in the United States.

There is potential upside of 39.5% for shares of Brixmor Property based on a current price of $12.68 and an average consensus analyst price target of $17.69. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $19.70 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $19.73.

In the past 52 weeks, Brixmor Property share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $12.43 and a high of $22.74 and are now at $12.68. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 3%.

