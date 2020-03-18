Shares of Bright Horizons Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Bright Horizons (NYSE:BFAM) traded at a new 52-week low today of $83.30. Approximately 346,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 421,000 shares.

In the past 52 weeks, Bright Horizons share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $83.30 and a high of $176.98 and are now at $82.71. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.7%.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. provides child care and early education services as well as other services designed to help employers and families better address the challenges of work and life. The Company provides services primarily under multi-year contracts with employers who offer child care and other dependent care solutions as part of their employee benefits packages.

There is potential upside of 26.3% for shares of Bright Horizons based on a current price of $82.71 and an average consensus analyst price target of $104.43. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $153.17 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $158.03.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Bright Horizons and will alert subscribers who have BFAM in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.