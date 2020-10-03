Shares of Brandywine Rlty Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Brandywine Rlty (NYSE:BDN) traded today at $13.01, breaking its 52-week low. Approximately 76,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.9 million shares.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a self-administered, self-managed, and fully integrated real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition, and development of primarily suburban office properties. It also owns an interest in and operates a commercial real estate management services company.

There is potential upside of 35.5% for shares of Brandywine Rlty based on a current price of $13.28 and an average consensus analyst price target of $18.00. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $15.03 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $15.50.

In the past 52 weeks, Brandywine Rlty share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $13.01 and a high of $16.25 and are now at $13.28. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.6% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Brandywine Rlty and will alert subscribers who have BDN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.