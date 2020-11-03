Shares of Boston Scientifc Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Boston Scientifc (NYSE:BSX) traded today at $33.59, breaking its 52-week low. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 2.4 million shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 9.2 million shares.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices. The Company's products are used in interventional cardiology, cardiac rhythm management, peripheral interventions, electrophysiology, neurovascular intervention, endoscopy, urology, gynecology, and neuromodulation.

In the past 52 weeks, Boston Scientifc share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $33.59 and a high of $46.62 and are now at $34.35. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.4%.

Boston Scientifc (NYSE:BSX) is currently priced 5.2% above its average consensus analyst price target of $32.57. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $41.88 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $42.20.

