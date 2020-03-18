Shares of Borgwarner Inc Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Shares of Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA) traded at a new 52-week low today of $20.48. Approximately 293,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 4 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Borgwarner Inc have traded between the current low of $20.48 and a high of $46.60 and are now at $21.43. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.3%.

Borgwarner Inc has overhead space with shares priced $21.43, or 62.7% below the average consensus analyst price target of $57.44. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $34.47 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $38.14.

BorgWarner, Inc. supplies engineered systems and components, primarily for automotive powertrain applications. The Company's products are manufactured and sold worldwide, primarily to original equipment manufacturers of passenger cars, sport utility vehicles, and light trucks. BorgWarner operates manufacturing facilities in North America, Europe, and Asia.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Borgwarner Inc and will alert subscribers who have BWA in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.