Shares of Blackbaud Inc Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Blackbaud Inc (NASDAQ:BLKB) traded at a new 52-week low today of $41.42. Approximately 70,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 410,000 shares.

Blackbaud Inc has overhead space with shares priced $42.60, or 59.7% below the average consensus analyst price target of $105.67. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $74.89 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $82.50.

Blackbaud, Inc. provides software and related services designed specifically for non-profit organizations. The Company's products and services enable non-profit organizations to increase donations, reduce fundraising costs, improve communication with constituents, manage their finances, and optimize internal operations.

In the past 52 weeks, Blackbaud Inc share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $41.42 and a high of $97.35 and are now at $42.60. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Blackbaud Inc and will alert subscribers who have BLKB in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.