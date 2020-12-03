Shares of Best Buy Co Inc Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) traded at a new 52-week low today of $58.37. Approximately 136,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2.4 million shares.

Best Buy Co., Inc. retails consumer electronics, home office products, entertainment software, appliances, and related services through its retail stores, as well as its web site. The Company also retails pre-recorded home entertainment products through retail stores.

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) has potential upside of 20.2% based on a current price of $58.85 and analysts' consensus price target of $70.76. Best Buy Co Inc shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $75.22 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $85.62.

Best Buy Co Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $91.99 and the current low of $58.37 and are currently at $58.85 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.4%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Best Buy Co Inc and will alert subscribers who have BBY in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.