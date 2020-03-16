Shares of Best Buy Co Inc Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) traded today at $49.88, breaking its 52-week low. Approximately 242,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2.5 million shares.

Best Buy Co., Inc. retails consumer electronics, home office products, entertainment software, appliances, and related services through its retail stores, as well as its web site. The Company also retails pre-recorded home entertainment products through retail stores.

There is potential upside of 41.5% for shares of Best Buy Co Inc based on a current price of $49.99 and an average consensus analyst price target of $70.76. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $75.15 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $84.44.

Best Buy Co Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $91.99 and the current low of $49.88 and are currently at $49.99 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.8% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

