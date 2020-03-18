Shares of Berry Global Gro Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Berry Global Gro (NYSE:BERY) traded at a new 52-week low today of $25.00. Approximately 223,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.9 million shares.

Over the past year, Berry Global Grohas traded in a range of $25.00 to $59.16 and are now at $26.76. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.7%.

Berry Global Group, Inc. manufactures plastic products and containers. The Company produces plastic films, medical specialties, closures, overcaps, tapes, tubes, bottles, drink cups, lids, and trash bags. Berry Global Group serves customers worldwide.

Potential upside of 145.6% exists for Berry Global Gro, based on a current level of $26.76 and analysts' average consensus price target of $65.73. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $41.29 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $44.04.

