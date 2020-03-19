Shares of Bed Bath &Beyond Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Bed Bath &Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) traded today at $4.10, breaking its 52-week low. Approximately 1.4 million shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 12.2 million shares.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. operates a nationwide chain of retail stores. The Company, through its retail stores, sells a wide assortment of merchandise principally including domestic merchandise and home furnishings, as well as food, giftware, health and beauty care items, and infant and toddler merchandise.

In the past 52 weeks, Bed Bath &Beyond share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $4.10 and a high of $19.57 and are now at $4.76. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.9%.

There is potential upside of 273.3% for shares of Bed Bath &Beyond based on a current price of $4.76 and an average consensus analyst price target of $17.77. Bed Bath &Beyond shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $12.10 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $12.60.

