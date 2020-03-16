Shares of Beacon Roofing S Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Beacon Roofing S (NASDAQ:BECN) traded at a new 52-week low today of $16.61. Approximately 61,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 602,000 shares.

Beacon Roofing S share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $40.00 and the current low of $16.61 and are currently at $17.45 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.2%.

Potential upside of 250.5% exists for Beacon Roofing S, based on a current level of $17.45 and analysts' average consensus price target of $61.17. Beacon Roofing S shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $32.22 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $32.86.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials in the United States and Canada. The Company also offers other complementary building materials, including siding, windows, specialty lumber products, and waterproofing systems for residential and non-residential building exteriors.

