Shares of Bankunited Inc Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Bankunited Inc (NYSE:BKU) traded today at $21.48, breaking its 52-week low. So far today approximately 93,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 886,000 shares.

There is potential upside of 108.5% for shares of Bankunited Inc based on a current price of $22.04 and an average consensus analyst price target of $45.96. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $32.19 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $33.30.

Over the past year, Bankunited Inchas traded in a range of $21.48 to $37.60 and are now at $22.04. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.4%.

BankUnited, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services, such as personal, commercial, and business banking.

