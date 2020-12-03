Shares of Bank Ny Mellon Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Bank Ny Mellon (NYSE:BK) traded today at a new 52-week low of $31.44. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 294,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 6.5 million shares.

Bank Ny Mellon has overhead space with shares priced $31.68, or 48.2% below the average consensus analyst price target of $61.17. Bank Ny Mellon shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $45.37 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $45.61.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BNY Mellon) is a global financial services company. The Company provides asset and wealth management, asset servicing, issuer, clearing, and treasury services for institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals.

Over the past year, Bank Ny Mellonhas traded in a range of $31.44 to $54.27 and are now at $31.68. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.34% lower and 1.97% lower over the past week, respectively.

