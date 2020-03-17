Shares of Bancorpsouth Inc Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Bancorpsouth Inc (NYSE:BXS) traded today at a new 52-week low of $18.08. So far today approximately 71,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 541,000 shares.

Potential upside of 90.0% exists for Bancorpsouth Inc, based on a current level of $18.80 and analysts' average consensus price target of $35.71. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $27.87 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $29.06.

BancorpSouth Bank operates as a commercial bank. The Bank offers student checking accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, money management, loans, mortgages, retirement planning, and advisory services. BancorpSouth Bank serves customers in the United States.

Over the past year, Bancorpsouth Inchas traded in a range of $18.08 to $32.97 and are now at $18.80. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.46% lower and 2.53% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Bancorpsouth Inc and will alert subscribers who have BXS in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.