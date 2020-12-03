Shares of Bancorpsouth Inc Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Shares of Bancorpsouth Inc (NYSE:BXS) traded at a new 52-week low today of $18.32. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 55,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 484,000 shares.

Potential upside of 94.6% exists for Bancorpsouth Inc, based on a current level of $18.36 and analysts' average consensus price target of $35.71. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $28.60 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $29.20.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Bancorpsouth Inc have traded between the current low of $18.32 and a high of $32.97 and are now at $18.36. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

BancorpSouth Bank operates as a commercial bank. The Bank offers student checking accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, money management, loans, mortgages, retirement planning, and advisory services. BancorpSouth Bank serves customers in the United States.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Bancorpsouth Inc and will alert subscribers who have BXS in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.