Shares of Bancorpsouth Inc Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Bancorpsouth Inc (NYSE:BXS) traded today at a new 52-week low of $21.54. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 95,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 449,000 shares.

Over the past year, Bancorpsouth Inchas traded in a range of $21.54 to $32.97 and are now at $21.87. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.6%.

BancorpSouth Bank operates as a commercial bank. The Bank offers student checking accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, money management, loans, mortgages, retirement planning, and advisory services. BancorpSouth Bank serves customers in the United States.

There is potential upside of 63.3% for shares of Bancorpsouth Inc based on a current price of $21.87 and an average consensus analyst price target of $35.71. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $29.01 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $29.27.

