Shares of Axalta Coating S Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Axalta Coating S (NYSE:AXTA) traded at a new 52-week low today of $20.97. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 412,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 2.6 million shares.

Axalta Coating S has overhead space with shares priced $21.31, or 37.3% below the average consensus analyst price target of $34.00. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $28.73 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $28.86.

Axalta Coating S share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $32.20 and the current low of $20.97 and are currently at $21.31 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.13% lower and 1.46% lower over the past week, respectively.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes coating systems. The Company offers products and services which includes paint, color matching tools, application technologies, and customer training and business management systems. Axalta Coating Systems serves automotive, transportation, general industrial, and architectural and decorative sectors.

