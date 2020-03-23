Shares of Avalonbay Commun Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Avalonbay Commun (NYSE:AVB) traded at a new 52-week low today of $121.14. So far today approximately 105,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 956,000 shares.

Avalonbay Commun has overhead space with shares priced $122.61, or 33.4% below the average consensus analyst price target of $184.00. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $208.98 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $210.46.

Avalonbay Commun share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $229.40 and the current low of $121.14 and are currently at $122.61 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.4%.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company develops, redevelops, acquires, owns, and operates multifamily communities in the United States.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Avalonbay Commun on February 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $213.68. Since that call, shares of Avalonbay Commun have fallen 38.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.