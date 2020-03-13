Shares of Autonation Inc Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Shares of Autonation Inc (NYSE:AN) traded at a new 52-week low today of $32.47. So far today approximately 159,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 836,000 shares.

AutoNation, Inc. retails automobiles. The Company offers cars, trucks, pre-owned vehicles, auto parts, and accessories, as well as renders service contracts, auto financing, and repairing services. AutoNation operates in the United States.

Autonation Inc has overhead space with shares priced $32.54, or 42.1% below the average consensus analyst price target of $56.20. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $44.75 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $46.80.

Over the past year, Autonation Inchas traded in a range of $32.47 to $53.19 and are now at $32.54. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.08% lower and 1.87% lower over the past week, respectively.

