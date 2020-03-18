Shares of Autonation Inc Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Autonation Inc (NYSE:AN) traded today at a new 52-week low of $25.39. So far today approximately 131,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 886,000 shares.

AutoNation, Inc. retails automobiles. The Company offers cars, trucks, pre-owned vehicles, auto parts, and accessories, as well as renders service contracts, auto financing, and repairing services. AutoNation operates in the United States.

In the past 52 weeks, Autonation Inc share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $25.39 and a high of $53.19 and are now at $25.84. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.5%.

Autonation Inc has overhead space with shares priced $25.84, or 54.0% below the average consensus analyst price target of $56.20. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $43.62 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $46.65.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Autonation Inc and will alert subscribers who have AN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.