Shares of Autonation Inc Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Autonation Inc (NYSE:AN) traded at a new 52-week low today of $28.90. Approximately 75,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 852,000 shares.

Autonation Inc (NYSE:AN) has potential upside of 94.1% based on a current price of $28.95 and analysts' consensus price target of $56.20. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $44.46 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $46.78.

Autonation Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $53.19 and the current low of $28.90 and are currently at $28.95 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 2.5%.

AutoNation, Inc. retails automobiles. The Company offers cars, trucks, pre-owned vehicles, auto parts, and accessories, as well as renders service contracts, auto financing, and repairing services. AutoNation operates in the United States.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Autonation Inc on February 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $43.11. Since that call, shares of Autonation Inc have fallen 21.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.