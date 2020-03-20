Shares of At&T Inc Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

At&T Inc (NYSE:T) traded at a new 52-week low today of $29.65. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 8.8 million shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 44.2 million shares.

At&T Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $39.58 and the current low of $29.65 and are currently at $29.86 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.4%.

AT&T Inc. is a communications holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, provides local and long-distance phone service, wireless and data communications, Internet access and messaging, IP-based and satellite television, security services, telecommunications equipment, and directory advertising and publishing.

Potential upside of 14.8% exists for At&T Inc, based on a current level of $29.86 and analysts' average consensus price target of $34.27. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $36.42 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $37.09.

