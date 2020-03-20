MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Shares of At&T Inc Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Written on Fri, 03/20/2020 - 10:23am
By Shiri Gupta

At&T Inc (NYSE:T) traded at a new 52-week low today of $29.65. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 8.8 million shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 44.2 million shares.

At&T Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $39.58 and the current low of $29.65 and are currently at $29.86 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.4%.

AT&T Inc. is a communications holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, provides local and long-distance phone service, wireless and data communications, Internet access and messaging, IP-based and satellite television, security services, telecommunications equipment, and directory advertising and publishing.

Potential upside of 14.8% exists for At&T Inc, based on a current level of $29.86 and analysts' average consensus price target of $34.27. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $36.42 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $37.09.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for At&T Inc and will alert subscribers who have T in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Keywords: 52 week high/lows at&t inc

Ticker(s): T

Contact Shiri Gupta

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.