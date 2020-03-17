Shares of Assurant Inc Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Assurant Inc (NYSE:AIZ) traded today at $83.73, breaking its 52-week low. So far today approximately 186,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 460,000 shares.

Assurant, Inc. is a global provider of risk management solutions. The Company offers protections for mobile devices and vehicles. Assurant Inc. also offers pre-funded funeral insurance, renters insurance, lender-placed homeowners insurance, mortgage valuation and field services.

Assurant Inc (NYSE:AIZ) has potential upside of 25.7% based on a current price of $85.50 and analysts' consensus price target of $107.50. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $123.14 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $129.26.

In the past 52 weeks, Assurant Inc share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $83.73 and a high of $142.61 and are now at $85.50. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.4%.

