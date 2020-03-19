Shares of Associated Banc-Corp. Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Shares of Associated Banc-Corp. (NYSE:ASB) traded today at $10.71, breaking its 52-week low. Approximately 106,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.6 million shares.

There is potential upside of 158.3% for shares of Associated Banc-Corp. based on a current price of $11.05 and an average consensus analyst price target of $28.54. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $18.73 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $20.19.

In the past 52 weeks, Associated Banc-Corp. share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $10.71 and a high of $23.61 and are now at $11.05. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.8%.

