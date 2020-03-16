Shares of Arthur J Gallagh Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Arthur J Gallagh (NYSE:AJG) traded today at a new 52-week low of $75.00. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 83,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 960,000 shares.

Arthur J Gallagh (NYSE:AJG) defies analysts with a current price ($80.58) 8.3% above its average consensus price target of $73.90. Arthur J Gallagh shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $92.62 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $100.12.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Arthur J Gallagh have traded between the current low of $75.00 and a high of $109.46 and are now at $80.58. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and its subsidiaries provide insurance brokerage, risk management, employee benefit, and other related services to clients in the United States and abroad. The Company's principal activity is the negotiation and placement of insurance for its clients. Gallagher also specializes in furnishing risk management services.

