Shares of Arista Networks Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) traded today at $165.38, breaking its 52-week low. Approximately 359,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 836,000 shares.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) has potential upside of 63.1% based on a current price of $170.44 and analysts' consensus price target of $277.92. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $215.16 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $228.39.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Arista Networks have traded between the current low of $165.38 and a high of $331.27 and are now at $170.44. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.4%.

Arista Networks Inc. provides cloud networking solutions for data-centers and computer environments. The Company offers ethernet switches, pass-through cards, transceivers, and enhanced operating systems. Arista Networks also provides host adapter solutions and networking services. Arista Networks markets its products worldwide.

