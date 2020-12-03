Shares of Archer-Daniels Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Archer-Daniels (NYSE:ADM) traded today at $32.72, breaking its 52-week low. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 255,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 3.5 million shares.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, and merchandises agricultural commodities and products. The Company processes oilseeds, corn, milo, oats, barley, peanuts, and wheat. Archer-Daniels-Midland also processes produce products which have primarily two end uses including food or feed ingredients.

Over the past year, Archer-Danielshas traded in a range of $32.72 to $47.20 and are now at $32.72. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.4%.

There is potential upside of 47.5% for shares of Archer-Daniels based on a current price of $32.72 and an average consensus analyst price target of $48.25. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $41.54 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $43.25.

