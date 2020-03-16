Shares of Arch Capital Grp Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Arch Capital Grp (NASDAQ:ACGL) traded at a new 52-week low today of $29.10. So far today approximately 63,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.6 million shares.

Over the past year, Arch Capital Grphas traded in a range of $29.10 to $48.32 and are now at $29.36. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.03% higher and 1.71% lower over the past week, respectively.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides financial services. The Company offers life, health, and property insurance and reinsurance products, as well as mortgage services. Arch Capital Group serves customers globally.

There is potential upside of 228.5% for shares of Arch Capital Grp based on a current price of $29.36 and an average consensus analyst price target of $96.44. Arch Capital Grp shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $40.59 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $43.66.

